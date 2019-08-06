WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – West Pittston Police are looking for information regarding the theft of a borough wood chipper.
According to the West Pittston Police Department Facebook page, the suspect swapped out a broken chipper with the fully functioning one from the Public Works Department.
Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to call the West Pittston Police Chief, Michael Turner at 570-655-7780 ext. 306.
West Pittston Police Probe for Chipper Theft
