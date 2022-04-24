WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Pittston Police are warning all, residents and employers alike, to be on the lookout for scams involving direct deposit forms.

According to police, business owners and employees should be wary of any suspicious activity regarding direct deposit forms.

Law enforcement says they have learned of specific individuals who are dressing up as employees and having direct deposit forms sent to companies of the employee in order to change their banking information. Thus, stealing their money.

Police warn any employer who receives one of these forms to first verify the form with the employee in person or another means of contact that you trust, before changing any information relating to an employee’s pay or banking information.