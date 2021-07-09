West Pittston man faces charges after police say he tried to drown his wife

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after police say he tried to drown his wife in a bathtub.

West Pittston Police say 62-year-old Timothy DePetro allegedly held his wife’s head underwater in their bathtub. It happened at their home on 4th Street in West Pittston on Thursday.

Police say when the victim was able to escape, he knocked her to the ground and tried to choke her with a kitchen chair. He’s charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and terroristic threats.