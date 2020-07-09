West Pittston man diagnosed with COVID-19, aneurysm and pneumonia to miraculously conquer all

Breaking News
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A 65-year-old West Pittston man is the face of conquering serious health threats during the coronavirus crisis.

Car salesman Dave Chapple felt seriously ill three months ago early on Easter Sunday morning and went to the emergency department at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

He was diagnosed with an abdominal aneurysm as well as COVID-19 and pneumonia.
He underwent an emergency operation performed by Geisinger Vascular Surgeon Boyoung Song, MD.

Mr. Chapple credits Dr. Song with performing a less invasive procedure to treat his aneurysm than what is often the traditional approach to treat an aneurysm and make a quick and full recovery.

Mr. Chapple shares his story with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller tonight on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

