PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local historic landmark is celebrating a milestone, its 150th Birthday. The West Pittston Library went all out for its special celebration.

There were balloons, birthday decorations, even a cake and drinks to celebrate the library’s birthday.

The library staff put out many throwback photos of the library on display.

“I love working with the kids, I love the community. We have a lot of regulars that attend our children’s events week after week, so we kind of just became a little community within a community here,” said Youth Service Coordinator and Interim Co-Director Summer Belles.

The West Pittston Library is the oldest library in luzerne county, starting in the post office in Pittston back in 1873.