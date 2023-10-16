WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular Halloween celebration in Luzerne County was nearly canceled until a local businessman saved the day.

If you take a drive through West Pittston, it’s almost like you’ve traveled into the real-life Halloweentown. But recently, the borough faced an insurance issue that almost kept their streets from coming alive on Halloween Night.

Halloweentown is officially coming off the big screen and to a town near you. After a brief hiccup, the roads in West Pittston will be closed off on Halloween Night.

The West Pittston Borough Council originally gave the plan a thumbs down because the event lacked insurance, but a local businessman took matters into his own hands.

“Rob Bresnahan from Kuharchik Construction called me immediately after the meeting and stepped up and offered to pay for the insurance,” said Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner.

Bresnahan says he believes there will be a massive turnout and wanted to provide a safe space for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s a great day to bring the community together, celebrate family, celebrate the evening, and just have a safe, respectable time. And that’s why we thought, well if this is gonna happen, let’s make it as safe as possible,” Bresnahan explained.

Something that Halloweentown resident, Scott Sayer, who has a six-year-old niece, is grateful for.

“They can’t stay on the sidewalks just because of how busy it gets, so shutting the streets down, it was the most safe way to make sure everyone stayed safe during the Halloween extravaganza that we have,” said Sayer.

Although these streets will be shut down for West Pittston trick-or-treaters, for children outside of this borough, the holiday has the potential a little more than just spooky and actually dangerous.

According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on Halloween than any other day of the year.

Chief Turner says there are ways to prevent such tragedies, starting with your child’s costume.

“I would suggest that they wear bright costumes or reflective tape or reflective vest. Avoid wearing baggy costumes to avoid tripping,” Turner explained.

It’s also important for those behind the wheel to be alert on Halloween Night.

“Put your headlights on as early as possible, be cautious. These children get excited for Halloween, so they’re gonna run. They’re gonna be excited when they see their friends,” Turner added.

Chief Turner tells 28/22 News all of Delaware Avenue up until 5th Street will be closed Halloween night starting around 5:00 p.m. and will most likely open back up around 10:30 p.m.