WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Halloween is coming soon and one local town is pulling out all the stops this season for a haunting good time.

In 2022, West Pittston welcomed nearly 2,500 trick-or-treaters to Delaware Avenue alone. In 2023, they’ve decided to brand themselves as “Halloweentown” to continue the fun.

Giant skeletons line the streets in West Pittston. Residents say the town has always been known to embrace its spooky side.

“This all started back when I was a kid,” said West Pittston native and Halloweentown Committee President Megan Rogers

Rogers says the Halloween magic on the street started on the corner of Delaware Avenue.

“And then the houses on the street just started to build more and more on top of it,” Rogers explained.

Now, West Pittston has officially become Halloweentown. It was started to encourage neighbors to get to know each other better and decorate their homes.

Organizers say seeing kids enjoying the night makes hanging up those decorations worth every minute.

“So seeing this through the eyes of the kids is what makes me wanna do it bigger and bigger every single year. I started off with one of these 12-foot skeletons and I just haven’t stopped since. Just seeing everybody walk down the street. It’s like out of a movie. It’s just magical,” Rogers said.

This is the first year that West Pittston has officially labeled itself as Halloweentown, but residents and officials say that it’s a tradition they hope to continue for years to come.

“To have something that’s gonna bring the community together like this and especially for the kids on Halloween night, I’m very very excited for it,” said West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano.

This year, multiple streets will be blocked off for trick-or-treaters and their families to safely enjoy the night. West Pittston on Tuesday will also hold its inaugural House Decorating Competition. Mayor Alfano says this year is just the beginning and the committee plans to make the occasion even bigger in the future.

“This group that’s running with Halloweentown is gonna do a great job and I’m very much looking forward to their ideas for next year,” Mayor Alfano said.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. Halloween night, Delaware Avenue from Wyoming Avenue to Fifth Street will be closed. Fourth Street will also be closed between Montgomery and Philadelphia Avenues.

There will also be food trucks in case trick-or-treaters or their parents need a snack break from all of the Halloweentown excitement.