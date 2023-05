WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s that time of year again for West Pittston’s Annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Strike up the band for the 52 Annual West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival in Luzerne County.

The festival began with a parade to get things started and also featured first responders and custom cars.

Live music and several games attracted a pretty good turnout on opening day, Saturday. The festival will go on again Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. in West Pittston.