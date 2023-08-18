SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — West Nile Virus has once again been found in mosquito samples in Lackawanna County.

The presence of West Nile virus has been detected once again in mosquito samples found in the vicinity of McDade Park in Scranton.

The County was notified of the test results late afternoon on Wednesday, August 16 as this marks the fifth incidence of the virus being detected in Lackawanna County this summer.

The sample was collected near the maintenance shed on the southernmost end of the park complex. The park had been treated for nuisance mosquitoes subsequent to testing, and county staff are continuing to monitor the situation.

McDade Park is a fixed West Nile testing site and is sampled weekly from May through the end of September.

No human cases have been reported in Lackawanna County at this time.

Officials from Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are responding to the situation.

Residents in this area are advised to take these precautions when outdoors:

Reduce mosquito habitats by eliminating standing water around the home.

Water in birdbaths should be changed on a weekly basis.

Swimming pools should be kept clean and chlorinated.

For more information on West Nile virus and the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus Control Program, please visit their website.