SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, officials announced the presence of West Nile virus found for the third time in mosquito samples from Lackawanna County.

The county says the positive sample was collected in Connell Park in the City of Scranton and they were notified of the results Friday, August 11.

This marks the third incidence of the virus being found in Lackawanna County this summer.

There are still no human cases reported in Lackawanna County currently, however, officials from the Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) are responding to the situation.

Residents in this area are advised to take the following precautions when outdoors:

reducing mosquito habitats by eliminating standing water around the home.

Water in birdbaths should be changed on a weekly basis.

Swimming pools should be kept clean and chlorinated.

For more information on West Nile virus and the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus Control Program, please visit their website.