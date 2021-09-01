West Nile Virus detected in more mosquito samples in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from Lackawanna County are saying there have been six more mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The positive samples were found in addition to the seven total positive mosquito samples found during the month of August, reports say.

According to officials, the six new positive samples were found at:

Intersection of Marion Street and Powell Avenue, Clarks Summit

Spring Street, Moosic

The Powder Mill Lane trailhead, Jermyn

The South Laurel Street trailhead, Archbald

Sibley Avenue, Old Forge

McDade Park, Scranton

Officials state, there are no human cases that have been reported at this time.

Lackawanna County and the PA Department of Environmental Protection say residents in the area should take precautions when outdoors and to get rid of any standing water located on the property.

For more information on the West Nile virus and the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus Control Program, you can visit the West Nile Control Program website.