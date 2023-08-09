LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County has announced the presence of West Nile Virus in mosquito samples for the second time this summer.

The positive samples were found near the 800 block of Sibley Avenue in Old Forge; Condella Park and the vicinity of Wargo Park in Olyphant; and the 300 block of Oak Street in Taylor.

The County says they were notified of the positive test results late in the day on August 8.

Although, this marks the second incidence of the virus being detected in Lackawanna County this Summer, there are currently no human cases reported in the area, at this time.

Officials from Lackawanna County and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are responding to the situation.

Residents in this area are advised to take precautions when outdoors.

Residents can reduce mosqito habitats near them with the following tips:

Eliminate standing water around the home.

Change water in birdbaths on a weekly basis.

Keep swimming pools clean and chlorinated.

For more information on West Nile Virus and the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus Control Program, please visit their website.