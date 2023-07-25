EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna and Luzerne County have announced that the West Nile Virus has been detected in the area.

On July 24, Lackawanna County stated a positive sample of the West Nile Virus was found in a mosquito near the South Laurel Street trailhead in Archbald.

Lackawanna County notes that no human cases have been reported within Lackawanna County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management, a mosquito also tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Hanover Township in Luzerne County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management mentions the Luzerne Conservation District Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program is taking additional samples and conducting surveillance.

Officials with the program say mosquitos are commonly attracted to containers such as tires, buckets, child toys, tarps, and swimming pools.

The release states residents should inspect their yards, do community-wide clean-ups, keep pools clean and chlorinated, and eliminate any stagnant water sources. Doing these things can reduce mosquito concerns and disease risks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management recommends taking an electric fan outside with you because mosquitoes are weak flyers and it will help keep them away. Aside from that you can purchase insecticides from garden and hardware stores to spray in your yard, as mentioned in the release.