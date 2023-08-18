National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Cases of West Nile virus have been on the rise all summer long. The virus was most recently detected just two days ago at a popular park in Scranton.

West Nile has been detected several times this summer within Lackawanna County, most recently at McDade Park in Scranton.

28/22 News had the chance to speak with the Lackawanna County West Nile coordinator about the results and what locals should be doing.

Mosquitoes are known to be a summer nuisance, but in northeastern Pennsylvania, they’re carrying more than just bites.

“We collect mosquito samples throughout the county, they get sent off to the lab at the state and then the state will tell us what kind of mosquitoes we’re catching and then they’ll test them for West Nile,” said Rocco Genovese the Lackawanna County West Nile Coordinator.

By doing such tests, officials from Lackawanna County have detected multiple cases of West Nile virus – Archbald, Olyphant, Scranton, Taylor, and Old Forge had mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile, but no human cases have been reported at this time.

Although many think the pesky bugs are bringing the virus to the area, another winged species is the carrier.

“birds carry the West Nile virus. the mosquitoes feed on the birds, and then the mosquitoes can transmit that to humans. they’re the vector between us and the birds,” says Genovese.

Mosquitoes are drawn to water and some recent changes in the weather are drawing them out, something for people to be aware of when tending to their yards, pools, and even bird baths.

“When you get the repeated rains and the ground isn’t drying out, then you get ponding, you get water in containers around the home. then you start to see them, even just clogged gutters or if someone’s not maintaining their swimming pool this time of year,” explained Genovese.

Pools are reproductive grounds for mosquitoes, so it’s important to keep them clean.

Other safety measures that can be taken are using mosquito repellent, limiting activity outside after dusk, and the easiest thing is to let a fan do the work.

“They can’t fly faster than three miles an hour, so it’s very difficult for them if you have a stand fan outside or a ceiling fan on a deck. that makes it hard for them to get near you in the first place,” continued Genovese.

As we take to guard against mosquito bites, Lackawanna County is taking action as well.

With positive cases, larvae are taken care of early on and the adults are treated by sprays or a fog machine. All of the precautions taken are to keep the virus from spreading to humans.

“We want them to be aware, we don’t want them to panic. it’s the delicate line that we walk. we want people to know that this is in the area, and that’s why we trap. we trap to find out if it is in the area so people are aware and they could take precautions,” added Genovese.

As mentioned, there are no human cases with west nile at this time, but it’s important to take precautions to stay safe from the carriers.