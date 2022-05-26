WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire tore through a Luzerne County supermarket last December, closing it for months. Wednesday, the store is celebrating its reopening.

The West Hazleton Weis Market has been restored and upgraded. To celebrate the grand re-opening, the store manager and his team will present donations to the West Hazleton Fire Department and other local fire and EMS companies that responded to the fire.

“I was alerted by a PPL Utility worker that there was a small fire on our roof and immediately I had the store evacuated and within 10 minutes our fire departments our local fire departments were here and you know they got right to work and 6 months later here we are,” said Manager Dylan Ponchery.

Ponchery was recognized by Weis’ Chairman and CEO for his quick thinking that night getting all employees to safety.

In December the store opened a temporary pharmacy, which served as a place for vaccines and general prescription pickup.

The store officially reopens to customers Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m.