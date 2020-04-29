West Hazleton residents say not enough is being done about problem property

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Residents of a Luzerne County neighborhood say they want something done about a house they describe as a tragedy waiting to happen. They called the I-Team for help, claiming that community officials were NOT doing enough to resolve the problem.







The house at the center of the controversy is 210 East Green Street. Our investigation shows that new owners took over the property and insist it will be cleaned up. But many folks in this neighborhood tell me they’ll believe it when they see it.

Tina Allegretto, the next door neighbor of the house says, “I’m tired of people telling me oh it takes time! It takes time. Two years that’s way too long way too long to have to put up with this.”

She also describes the home as a ‘house of filth’ with tires and trash piled up in the backyard. She’s concerned if the debris burns, that it could ignite her propane tank located just feet away.

Allegretto also says, “We’ve never seen anything really done. Code enforcement has been here. I just don’t understand why this was allowed to get this bad!”

Robert Starzyk lives on the other side of the double block home. He says vermin and insects are invading his home.

Starzyk tells us, “It’s nonsense! I shouldn’t have to live like this. I pay my taxes, know what I mean? Then I’m told if I say something they will file harassment charges against me.”

Mayor John Chura of West Hazleton tells Eyewitness News the home was recently sold at sheriff’s sale and the new owners are working with the borough to clean it up.

Mayor Chura says, “We certainly don’t want any garbage piling up in anybody’s property. As far as I know right now the property is being cleaned up.”

But the question many people are asking is, “Why wasn’t this moved on?”

Some say action wasn’t taken fast enough.

Mayor Chura tells Eyewitness News, “It’s hard to just go in and make someone clean something up. We first got to give them a warning, then we have to give them a fine. A lot of times when we give them a fine they don’t show up for their court date which just prolongs everything for a very long time. It makes it very difficult.”

The new owners say they had a tough time getting the former owners to move out, even after they purchased the home several months ago at Sheriff’s sale. They tell us the inside of the home is filled with feces and trash. But they insist this property will be cleaned up once and for all. Borough leaders say they will be monitoring the situation and so will Eyewitness News.