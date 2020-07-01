West Hazleton man arrested for break-in

Breaking News
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Early Monday morning, police tell Eyewitness News they responded to a report of an intoxicated male on East Broad Street. When they arrived, the man was bleeding profusely.

West Hazleton Police then received another call about a break-in at a Spruce Street residence.

Police say they discovered blood at the residence and were able to connect Sean Saullo, 48, of West Hazleton to the break-in.

After investigation, they accused Saullo of breaking a pane of glass to get into the home.

Police say Saullo now faces multiple charges.

