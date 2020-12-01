West Hazleton man arrested after crash

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 36-year-old West Hazleton man Hector Ramon Suarez De Jesus was arrested after allegedly crashing into a utility pole with his car while intoxicated, fleeing the scene and later allegedly assaulting an officer while being arrested.

A female passenger who also fled the scene has not been identified or charged with a crime at this time.

He is facing multiple charges related to reckless driving, assault and driving while intoxicated. He has been transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.