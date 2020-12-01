West Hazleton man arrested after crash

News

Police: Man crashes into utility pole, flees scene, kicks officer

Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 36-year-old West Hazleton man Hector Ramon Suarez De Jesus was arrested after allegedly crashing into a utility pole with his car while intoxicated, fleeing the scene and later allegedly assaulting an officer while being arrested.

A female passenger who also fled the scene has not been identified or charged with a crime at this time.

He is facing multiple charges related to reckless driving, assault and driving while intoxicated. He has been transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos