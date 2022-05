WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters rescued a kitten Wednesday from inside a tire in West Hazleton.

According to the West Hazleton Fire Department, after attending the Weis Market re-opening, crews responded to a walk-in at the station for the report of a kitten stuck in a vehicle tire.

West Hazleton Fire Department

West Hazleton Fire Department

Crews were able to remove the wheel and carefully take the kitten out from inside the car.

The rescued kitten was given food, water, and a safe new home.