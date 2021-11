WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The West Hazleton Fire Co. will hold its third annual Mass to honor all fallen firefighters.

The mass will be held at the Holy Name of Jesus Parish at the Transfiguration Church site in West Hazleton and will take place on Sunday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m.

The memorial mass is set to honor all fallen firefighters, as well as those who continue to serve.