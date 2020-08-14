West Hazleton crash claims the life of 87-year-old

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wednesday afternoon crash in Luzerne County claimed the life of an 87-year-old woman, according to the Lehigh Valley Coroner’s Office.

Ingeborg Galajda was pronounced dead hours after the crash, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries from the crash.

The crash happened at 1:46 p.m. in West Hazleton on Susquehanna Boulevard. Galajda struck a the curb with her vehicle.

The death is being investigated by the West Hazleton Police Department.

