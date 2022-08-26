GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food pantry in the Poconos teamed up with the west end fair association to fight hunger.

Firing up the grill to serve those hungry at the west end fair, and those facing food insecurity throughout the community.

The West End food pantry has been a resource in the Poconos for the last six years.

Offering gyros, burgers, and more, this week, they’re cooking their way through the west end fair to continue serving families who need it most.

“It’s a really hard week for us, but if we can get the money to pay our rent in this one fundraiser, then it helps us just focus on getting food the rest of the year,” Karena Thek, Director of West End Food Pantry stated.

Director Thek tells Eyewitness News they saw a huge need during the pandemic, but those numbers have since gone up.

“It’s now with inflation and food prices, gas prices, you know people that live paycheck to paycheck, even a little increase in those type of weekly items really hurts their bottom line and they struggle to buy food,” Thek continues.

Collecting cans at their stand inside the fair – a pile of donations greets guests at the gate.

“The West End Fair Association is also taking part in the fight against hunger by discounting tickets for fairgoers who donate non-perishable food items Friday,” Reporter, Sydney Kostus, explains.

Fair association president says they’ve seen a record-breaking turnout this year – and the number of donations is humbling to see.

“That’s what this is all about. This is the community coming together to help the ones that need… need help,” Peanut Greenzweig, president of the West End Fair Association said.

Although the discounted ticket sales ended at 4 p.m.

The West End Food pantry will continue to accept non-perishable food items through tomorrow.