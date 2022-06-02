GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After months of planning the West End Fireman’s Festival got underway Thursday.

Crews finished setting up Thursday morning for the festival that’s held at the West End Fairground. The event benefits not just West End Fire, but also Blue Ridge, Polk Township, and Kunkletown fire companies.

The four volunteer departments have held the joint fundraiser since 2019.

The money raised from the event will be split between the fire departments and used to support the volunteer companies.

“Right now, fuel is a big issue, just paying for fuel in the trucks. But buying gear for the guys and the ladies that are in the fire company. A set of gear for one fireperson costs an excess of $20,000 for us to be able to go in and fight a house fire,” said Jeffrey Weiss, president of West End Fire Company.

Delicious food, rides, and craft vendors can be found at the festival. The festival runs through Saturday night, and will end with a firework show.