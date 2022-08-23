GILBERT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular event in the Poconos is celebrating a big milestone this year, as it’s the 100th year for the West End Fair.

The fair has seven days, filled with lots of fun and activities. People will find plenty of livestock exhibits, as well as demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulls, and live entertainment.





According to the fair association, they expect to see about 100,000 people in attendance. The president of the fair encourages everyone to head out to the fair at least one day.

“We only celebrate our 100th anniversary one time and this is it. So, if you have never been here before please come out and enjoy the fair,” stated Peanut Greenzweig, President of the West End Fair Association.

“If you have children, you need to come down because this is the place,” added Nancy Wong, of Queens, NY.

The West End Fair continues all this week and wraps up on Saturday, August 27.