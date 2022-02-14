Welfare check ends with vehicle pursuit and crash in Loyalsock Township

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple Pennsylvania State Police troopers were nearly struck by a car when the person they were performing a welfare check on drove off, police say.

Troopers responded to the area of Canterbury Road in Loyalsock Township Sunday for a welfare check of a man. When police arrived, they say they attempted to get the man to roll down his car windows, but he refused.

Police obtained a mental health warrant and tried to take the man into custody, police say he continued to resist. Police say when they tried to forcibly open his window the man drove off, nearly hitting multiple state police troopers.

According to troopers, the pursuit ended in a crash at the Sheetz in Loyalsock Township. Troopers say that even after the man was removed from the vehicle he continued to resist arrest. During the struggle one trooper sustained minor injuries. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.