SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students and adults in Lackawanna County will be able to part take in ‘Weld-A-Saurus Camp’ at the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County.

From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting July 11 to July 15 and July 18 to July 22, local seventh and eighth-grade students will learn how to weld and construct their own dinosaurs through the use of a MIG welder, and basic welding techniques, transforming a plate of steel into a dinosaur skeleton.

The campers will also learn about safety precautions, Beading and Padding, Gas metal arc welding, and all in-demand technical career with local opportunities.











“It’s for them to come in, get a taste of what welding is and the career tech is because they learn how to use some of the power tools hand tools and they learn how to read a tape measurer and that’s something that they can take all throughout their whole career, even their life in general,” explained Kyle Linko, Welding Instructor at the Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County.

This year, an adult welding camp will be held in the evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 14. The adult camp is funded by various local welding companies.

The Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County consists of students from the following school districts: Abington Heights, Carbondale Area, Dunmore, Forest City Regional, Lakeland, Mid Valley, North Pocono, Scranton, Valley View, and West Scranton.

The Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County worked with the Lackawanna County Workforce Development Board to provide this opportunity for Lackawanna County students and adults.