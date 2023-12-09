WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Call it a day of Whoville fun at a gift shop in Lycoming County.

People came out to “Rust and Shine” in Williamsport for “Welcome to Whoville”.

The small business featured food, items from dozens of vendors, and special attractions to make it fun for shoppers.

What would a “Welcome to Whoville” event be without some Whoville hairstyles courtesy of management.

“The Grinch is fun so then we thought we would do Cindy Lou who hair,” said Mary Wimer and Amber Kastner co-owner of Rust and Shine.

“I feel like the customers love it. they love taking pictures and I don’t know. It makes it feel more homey and family,” continued Wimer and Kastner.

“They’re grateful for your business and they want to keep it so they’re going to do what they can to help you and they like what they do. You can tell,” added Stacy Daye a customer at Picture Rocks.

In case you are wondering how the co-owners did that iconic Whoville hairstyle, they put water bottles in their hair and tied a bow to hold everything in place.