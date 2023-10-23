SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine hosted its Welcome to Geisinger Commonwealth Day 2023. During the event, they unveiled their new strategic plan, Drive to Transforming Health through Research, Inspiration, Value, and Education (THRIVE), as well as their vision for the future.

It was a great opportunity for people to get to know what is being offered in our region.

“I was a tour guide, so I got to show off the school to some people. You know, faculty from our clinical campuses come by, and they say I’ve never stepped foot in this school, but I’d love to see how your experience is here so, it’s just great to show off the school and maybe give people an idea of what it’s like to be a med student here,” said first-year medical student Nathaniel Smith.

Members of staff, including founding members and some political leaders, all came out for the event to celebrate the school and its students.