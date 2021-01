Walgreens pharmacist Mindy Keeton delivers a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot on Monday at the AHEPA apartments in Merrillville, Ind. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Weis Markets announced Thursday that 55 of its Pennsylvania stores will carry the coronavirus vaccine in its pharmacy.

Weis pharmacy staff says it will prioritize patrons 65 and older for COVID-19 immunizations. Weis provided a full list of stores that will administer the vaccinations.

