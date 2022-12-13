PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A large donation from Weis Markets will help make more than 300,000 meals.

Weis Markets donated $70,000 to CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Pittston. The donation is part of the company’s 15 Annual Fight Hunger Campaign.

The money was raised from both Weis Market Corporate donations, as well as customer donations.

“We always like to add something when we’re asking our customers to make a donation, we’re always doing the same, so it is a donation from both of us,” said Jamie Lauver of Weis Markets Community Relations.

“It will definitely help us to fill our food bank with additional food especially for the holidays coming up,” said Director Mary Ellen Spellman of CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank.

Through their fight hunger campaign, Weis Markets have raised more than $12 million since 2008.