Mortimer What Did You Eat?

A beloved bulldog is recovering after a veterinarian hospital in Boston, Massachusetts removed 19 pacifiers from his belly.

It all started in April when the three-year-old dog, named Mortimer, started getting nauseous before meals.

A vet prescribed medicine to take care of the issue, but it never helped, and eventually, Mortimer stopped eating all together.

That’s when the hospital took an x-ray and made the discovery.

Vets think Mortimer had been taking the pacifiers from the family’s two children over the course of months.

The pacifiers were removed without surgery, and Mortimer is expected to make a full recovery.

