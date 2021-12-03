‘Weird Al’ Yankovic set to return to the F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Almost four years after his first highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic is coming back to Northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, Weird Al is going back on tour. This time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which will include making a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, May 14.

Tickets for the Kirby Center show will go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available for purchase online, at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the Kirby Center and fans can also purchase tickets over the phone at 570-826-1100.

A Kirby Member pre-sale is scheduled to begin Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 a.m.

The tour is set to launch on April 23, 2022, and run for six months through the U.S. with 133 shows ending in New York City on October 29, with Weird Al’s first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage. So I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again,” Weird Al said.

All dates for the tour are listed at weirdal.com and tickets for all performances will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10.