WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre experienced refrigeration problems Monday morning causing several food items to be thrown out.

Wegmans Food Markets Public Relations tells 28/22 News the store did not lose power, however, they did experience a problem with some of the refrigeration.

The refrigeration problem caused workers to pull out the products affected in those areas.

Several shelves where you can find colder items were left empty for some customers doing their early morning shopping.

Officials with Wegmans stated minimal product was lost as all product was properly stored. The necessary repairs were done and all departments are currently back up and running.