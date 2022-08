EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wegmans is offering pediatric and adult flu shots in all locations with a pharmacy ahead of the anticipated Flu Season.

According to Wegmans Pharmacy, they are offering walk-up flu vaccinations during normal hours with no prescription required.

The pharmacy said there will be a $0 copay with most insurances, but for those without insurance, the shot will be worth $39.99.

Regarding flu shots and more, visit the Wegmans Pharmacy website for more information.