EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Wegmans’ across Pennsylvania will stop offering plastic bags to customers by the end of September.

According to Tracy Van Auker, Wegmans PR Manager, beginning Thursday, September 22, Wegmans will remove single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania.

This move marks the completion of the company’s journey to eliminate single-use plastic grocery bags companywide by the end of the year.

Van Auker states paper grocery bags will continue to be available for a .05 charge per bag, Wegmans’ goal is to shift customers to reusable bags.

Which they say is the best option to solve the environmental challenge of single-use grocery bags.