Weekly food pantry for veterans held in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Veterans Affairs Office in conjunction with Bread Basket of NEPA and the Theodore J. Wint VFW Post 25 will hold a weekly Food Pantry for veterans.

The pantry will be open every Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is located at The Wint VFW on 2291 Rockwell Avenue in Scranton.

The pantry is open to all veterans and their families, no financial information is needed. Anyone utilizing this service needs to register on their first visit.

To register you need to have DD 214, VA card or Military ID.

