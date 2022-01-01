Weekend rides back on at the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The historic Jim Thorpe train is making its first-ever New Year’s Day debut.

When you hear that sound you know what’s headed your way. A train and for crowds in Jim Thorpe, that’s why they’re here.

Some love what they see and hear.

“Yeah it’s pretty big. I like the colors,” said Lucca Tobias who came from Deleware to see the trains.

“Their horn,” said Andrei Tobias.

Greg Tobias is from Delaware his family decided to ride the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway because a nearby skiing resort was closed.

“The town is beautiful. We’ve been into this town a couple of times, we’ve just never had a convenient time for riding the trains. So today’s the day with the mountain closed,” said Greg.







The Jim Thorpe train is celebrating its first-time opening on New Year’s Day unveiling new seating options including a first-class dome with panoramic views.

“I never thought that we’d be open in January and here we are on January 1st and there’ll be several hundred people riding the train today. So it’s just amazing how much the railroad built this business up and how beneficial it is to the town and surrounding Pocono region,” said Matt Fisher, General Manager of Passenger Department of the Reading and Northern Railroad.

Fisher tells me the railroad decided to open for January and February because of a successful last two years.

“We knew that there is that market where people want to do things on winter months and we want to have that availability to those people to come to downtown Jim Thorpe,” said Fisher.

Fisher also said this is the first time it’s running in January and February and this area can get some snow. He says it’s even more beautiful in the snow and it will always run despite the weather.