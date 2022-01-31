Weekend kitchen fire in Scranton leaves property condemned, one pet dead

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More information and the cause of a fire that took place Saturday in Scranton have been released.

The fire broke out Saturday evening around 7:30 in the 1700 block of Linden Street in Scranton. Crews got the fire under control around 9:30 Saturday night and remained on scene till 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Chief John Judge released a statement and said that the seven residents of the building made it out safely. He also said that one cat had to be revived and one died as a result of the fire. Chief Judge also said that the weather conditions posed a problem for the firefighters which caused the fire to go into a second alarm.

The chief said the fire started in the kitchen on the first floor and was ruled as accidental. As a result of the fire, the City of Scranton’s License and Inspection Bureau deemed the house condemned. The chief also said that no working smoke detectors were installed in the property.