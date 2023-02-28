OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews return to the scene of a weekend fire after a flare-up.

Flames broke out at the Old Atlantic Veal and Lamb Slaughterhouse in Olyphant Saturday.

The owner of the property told Eyewitness News it was a case of suspected arson and two juveniles may be involved.

Department of Public Works crews working in the area Tuesday spotted smoke and called the fire department Tuesday.

The fire rekindled in the old office area. Demolition crews cleared away rubble so the firefighters could gain access.