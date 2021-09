SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning motorists of bridgework beginning Friday in Scranton.

The bridge work will occur on Ramp-J on Oak Street and will consist of applying waterproof membrane, paving, and line striping, the work will affect the southbound lanes coming out of Clarks Summit and Dickson City.

The work will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. and is expected to end Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.