Wedding industry still seeing setbacks despite lessened restrictions

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Spring and summer are normally busy seasons for weddings. During the pandemic, however, weddings became smaller and more intimate.

Governor Wolf is lifting some COVID-19 restrictions this week. On Monday, the indoor occupancy increases to 50%, and outdoor events to 75%.

Now that the occupancy limits are increasing for events, you’d think brides and grooms would be excited to include more people in their celebrations.

Wedding venue directors, like Margaret Olsewski from Genetti Manor, say they’re still seeing the opposite.



“Things are still gonna be a little bit in slow mode cause people are still very cautious. A lot of the brides are moving into 2022 because they don’t want to have any restrictions. A lot of the large parties are not having large numbers because a lot of their members are still cautious about covid.”

Directors call weddings from the past year and a half “covid weddings” and say people are just grateful to be with each other.