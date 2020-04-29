Webinar helps prepare businesses to reopen

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It has been several weeks since small business owners closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon, in some parts of the region, some businesses could be back up and running in some capacity.

Jason Fink, the President of Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce told us, “a lot of companies have never shut down before. There’s a lot of things they’re going to need to think about now especially with what’s going on now in the world.”

The Small Business Association is doing their part in making sure everyone is up to speed when it comes to businesses opening back up after the crisis.

Brett Smith, the Director of Small Business Development Center at Lehigh University says,

“it’s easy to get lost in the what do I do right now and trying to manage the stay-at-home order, but it’s also important to figure out how am I going to re-open, when can I re-open, and is it going to be the same as it was in February?”

It’s why a special webinar was held Wednesday morning, called ‘Planning for Recovery’.

The virtual lecture was put on by the Small Business Development Center of Lehigh University, a resource partner of the Small Business Association.

It provided tools to help business owners figure out the next step.

Fink told us, “small businesses who are now going to need to be thinking about what things they need to have in place to make sure that not only are their employees safe but also to make sure their customers are safe as well.”

Leaders asked important questions during the webinar such as will you have change in competition? Change in customer base? Or a change in business model?

Smith said, “especially now as we have other business reaping and figuring out whether they can bring in people back on their normal business model, is it workable with social distancing guidelines to figure out other ways to bring in revenue in at some point.”

The Small Business Association isn’t the only group making sure businesses are covered.



“You look at it from the perspective of what’s being done at the federal level, you’ve got the Paycheck Protection Program that was just recently refunded with over $300 billion to be able to assist businesses. They are also going to be funding idle they put another $60 billion plus into that. And so from that aspect of it, the resources are there to be able to assist small businesses. The big thing now is to be able to get businesses up and operational,” said Fink.

The next webinar will be held on may 5th, called ‘Think About Energy’.