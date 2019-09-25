Web Extra: Senator Bob Casey Stops by the Eyewitness News Studio

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Monday, Democratic Senator Bob Casey dropped by our Eyewitness News Studios to talk about a variety of issues.

Morning anchor Kelly Byrne asked the Senator about international issues, National and statewide concerns. The topics ranged from drone strikes to gun violence.

The Senator talked about the controversial stormwater fee and concerns about healthcare and the recent news about vaping.

He also touched on issues concerning our senior citizens. Robocalls, prescription drugs and other matter. The Senator is a member of the Senate committee on aging.