HERRICK TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A Susquehanna County family is staying elsewhere Friday evening after their home became an inferno. As a dozen fire departments tried to save the home, an Eyewitness News viewer captured footage of the raging fire.

When crews came on the scene, the house was engulfed. It took several minutes for fire departments to get to the scene so they could start fighting the fire. Video that was sent in by a viewer captures the intense flames ripping through the home on Bunnell Farm Road in Herrick Township. The first fire truck can be seen arriving several minutes after the home caught fire.