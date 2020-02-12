Weatherly students learn about career paths at school event

WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hundreds of students in Carbon County were exploring possible career paths today.

“I personally don’t know what I want to do so it gives me a lot of options to look at what I’m interested in.”

Weatherly Area High School held its first career fair giving students an opportunity to meet with professionals from all over Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.



“A lot of your larger schools have career fairs and job fairs, and even though we are a small community and a small school, it’s good to have the kids exposed to what their future can potentially be like,” Said Bobbi-Ann Kufro, Family Consumer Science teacher.

Eyewitness News Anchor Kelly Byrne and I spoke with aspiring journalists and meteorologists, answering their questions about the industry.

Some students say this fair will help them achieve their goals after graduation.



“It definitely has because I kind of saw an inside view of the different things that there is in the world and around my community.” Said Alexis Berger, a high school senior.

From beauty school to a career in healthcare, there were multiple options for the students to learn from.



“There’s a lot of hesitation at first because ‘Oh, I don’t know what to say!’ or ‘I’m afraid to introduce myself!’, but that’s part of it. It’s about coming in here and taking a step forward and putting your hand out and saying ‘Here’s who I am!’ and ‘Can you tell me a little about what you do?'” Explained Bobbi-Ann.

Students told Weatherly Area High School Faculty they enjoyed learning about different career options and plan to make this an annual event.