Weatherly picks new ambulance association to provide 24/7 coverage

WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Weatherly Borough leaders have come up with a solution to replace their ambulance service which was shuttered last month.





Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint Lehighton-based Mahoning Valley Ambulance Association to provide Weatherly with primarily emergency medical services.

The plan calls for Mahoning Valley, which had already been serving Weatherly with backup support, to eventually provide 24/7 coverage to Weatherly which Weatherly Ambulance Association didn’t do.







Weatherly Councilman Joe Cyburt says the agreement with Mahoning Valley Ambulance Association won’t cost Weatherly borough anything. However, residents will have to pay a fee based on the number of adults per household.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.