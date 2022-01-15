Weatherly community holds benefit for man who lost his life to COVID

WEATHERLY, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Carbon County borough is rallying together after a member of their community lost his fight with COVID.

“Well John was really sick, and then he ended up getting COVID and got life-flighted to a hospital in new jersey and things took a turn for the worse,” explained Ann Spence, organizer of benefit.

John Thomas Sr. passed away on December 13th, leaving behind his wife Joann and sons John and Jacob.





“I’m mostly just really sad about my dad,” said John Thomas Jr.

The borough of weatherly coming together Saturday at a benefit sponsored by citizen’s fire company to raise money for his family.

Friends and family at the event reflected on how important he was to those around him and the community.

“John was 44-years-old, loved life and he was just a special person to me and he was just wonderful,” stated Barbara Thomas Young, mother of John Sr.

“If you needed him right away, he would stop what he was doing and would come out to help you. He was just that kind of person,” said Spence

More than 60 businesses and locals donated gift cards and tricky-tray baskets with plenty of people buying tickets to win.

His oldest son John Jr. shares how he feels about the turnout, “I’m happy, I’m really happy.”

“I would really like to show my appreciation and thank you to everybody in weatherly and surrounding areas that donated to this event,” stated Spence.

“I think it’s so wonderful for people to help one another. No matter what the situation is. I think the sense of community for everyone, and this is the way life should be,” explained Thomas Young.

A beautiful event with the community coming together to support the family and remembering one of their own.

If you wish to help John’s family click here to head to the GoFundMe page.