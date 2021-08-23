Weather woes: Little League World Series plays catchup to stay on tack

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Little League World Series games must go on in order to hold the championship game this Sunday.

Typically, a week into the series, the number of games being played per day goes down to two or three, but because of the delays they are now playing four games a day.

Texas vs. Michigan played half of the first inning at Volunteer Stadium before going into rain delay for a couple of hours.

“Seeing a kid has his dreams come true in front of you and being able to be part of that you can’t put it in words. It’s great,” said Lisa Nelson, who is there to watch her grandson play.

This is the second day players and family members of both teams have been fighting delays.

“That’s because we come from Texas where we never see rain. So, Pennsylvania is just showing us its natural wonder,” said Nelson.

A natural wonder that’s messing with the flow of regularly scheduled games.

Two games have been pushed back to Wednesday to make room for the Texas vs. Michigan game and the Oregon vs. South Dakota game which were both postponed Sunday.

“While we start juggling things around and reshuffling schedules to make sure we avoid those doubleheaders. And we’re playing in the best condition possible,” said Brian McClintock, senior director of communication of Little League International.

It’s clear that keeping games on track are important because many players are missing school to be in the series.

But with the postponements, it gives the players much-needed time to relax.

“Don’t get me wrong, we want to see them play but I am glad they had an extra day. It gave them some time to go to the game (MLB classic) and be relaxed instead of coming tired and everything,” said Nekeetia Harris who’s watching her son play.

With or without the rain, players are itching to play ball and families are eagerly waiting to watch.

“It does not matter. We’re always ready and we love baseball. So whenever we play… We’re ready to play,” said Nelson.

Because of the rain delay, games on Monday are being pushed back to allow one game to start when another one ends.

So far, the championship game is on track for Sunday.