Weather shuts down several roads in Wayne, Lackawanna, and Pike counties

(WBRE/WYOU) — Weather conditions have lead to the closure of several roads in the Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne Counties.

According to a release from PennDOT, the following roads have been closed due to flooding and other issues.

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Intersection Ending Intersection Estimated Time of Reopening Wayne SR 3008 (Goose Pond Road) Salem Township Chapman Road Ledgedale Road 3:00:00 PM Wayne SR 4009 (Dug Road) Dyberry Township 10:00:00 AM Wayne SR 1023 (Pine Mill Road) Manchester Township Welk Road Fork Mountain Road 10:00:00 AM Lackawanna SR 1007 ( Dundaff St/Crystal Lake) Carbondale 42nd St Carbondale Owego Turnpike Fells TWP 8:00:00 AM Wayne SR 170 (Beach Grove Street) Clinton Township TBD Pike SR 1014 (Masthope RD/Masterhope Plank RD) Lackawaxen Township Welcome Lake Road Game Comm Road 8:00 AM

For the latest in road conditions, head to 511pa.com.