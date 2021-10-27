Weather shuts down several roads in Wayne, Lackawanna, and Pike counties

(WBRE/WYOU) — Weather conditions have lead to the closure of several roads in the Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne Counties.

According to a release from PennDOT, the following roads have been closed due to flooding and other issues.

CountyState Route/Exit/Mile MarkerTownshipBeginning IntersectionEnding IntersectionEstimated Time of Reopening
WayneSR 3008 (Goose Pond Road)Salem TownshipChapman RoadLedgedale Road3:00:00 PM
Wayne  SR 4009 (Dug Road)Dyberry Township10:00:00 AM
WayneSR 1023 (Pine Mill Road)Manchester TownshipWelk RoadFork Mountain Road10:00:00 AM
LackawannaSR 1007 ( Dundaff St/Crystal Lake)Carbondale42nd St CarbondaleOwego Turnpike Fells TWP8:00:00 AM
WayneSR 170 (Beach Grove Street)Clinton TownshipTBD
PikeSR 1014 (Masthope RD/Masterhope Plank RD)Lackawaxen TownshipWelcome Lake RoadGame Comm Road8:00 AM

For the latest in road conditions, head to 511pa.com.

