Weather shuts down several roads in Wayne, Lackawanna, and Pike counties

(WBRE/WYOU) — Weather conditions have lead to the closure of several roads in the Lackawanna, Pike and Wayne Counties.
According to a release from PennDOT, the following roads have been closed due to flooding and other issues.
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Intersection
|Ending Intersection
|Estimated Time of Reopening
|Wayne
|SR 3008 (Goose Pond Road)
|Salem Township
|Chapman Road
|Ledgedale Road
|3:00:00 PM
|Wayne
|SR 4009 (Dug Road)
|Dyberry Township
|10:00:00 AM
|Wayne
|SR 1023 (Pine Mill Road)
|Manchester Township
|Welk Road
|Fork Mountain Road
|10:00:00 AM
|Lackawanna
|SR 1007 ( Dundaff St/Crystal Lake)
|Carbondale
|42nd St Carbondale
|Owego Turnpike Fells TWP
|8:00:00 AM
|Wayne
|SR 170 (Beach Grove Street)
|Clinton Township
|TBD
|Pike
|SR 1014 (Masthope RD/Masterhope Plank RD)
|Lackawaxen Township
|Welcome Lake Road
|Game Comm Road
|8:00 AM
For the latest in road conditions, head to 511pa.com.