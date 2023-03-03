PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The wintry weather is rolling in just in time to cause some concerns about weekend plans.

The roads are wet in downtown Wilkes-Barre and it’s slick in some spots, but the weather isn’t stopping the 10th annual Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade from stepping off Saturday.

Come rain, snow, or sleet, the streets of downtown Pittston will look a lot like this on Saturday.

Organizers say the 10th annual Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade is stepping off no matter what mother nature brings.

“We’re actually not worried about it because whatever happens, we’re gonna handle it and the Irish are tough and we’re going to have a parade no matter what tomorrow morning,” said Sarah Donahue, the co-chair of the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade committee.

Final preparations were underway along Main Street Friday night. It’s where Eyewitness News found Brian Hajosch the co-owner of the “Taco Bout Us” traveling food truck based in West Wyoming.

“We’ve done many events here in Pittston. I know the prohibition party had some rain but we stuck through that one and it’s a parade, people are gonna be out there no matter what. They’ll wear green and put a poncho over it, so we’re excited and we know there’s going to be a crowd,” explained Hajosch.

The luck of the Irish could be felt all throughout Pittston, the tomato capital of the world. We even found a couple who got married on the eve of the big parade.

“I wanted to show him I’ve come the last two years so I wanted to take him around and show him the town so we’ll be here tomorrow probably,” added Rakan and Aubrielle Masri from Harveys Lake.

The morning is set to begin with a mass at 8:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist, then the Leprechaun Loop 5k steps off at 10:30 a.m., and finally the parade will fill the streets with green at 11:30 a.m.